Stormzy’s UK Tour 2022
When: Monday, April 4, from 6:30pm
Where: OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW
Why should you go: Multi-award winning grime star Stormzy, has announced his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, and 12 UK arena dates for his tour. The British musician has also announced his brand new single ‘Own It’ featuring Ed Sheeran.
Tickets: Available from £45.71 HERE.
Easter Bunny Family Friendly Event
When: Saturday, April 16, from 1pm - 5pm
Where: Classic Grand 18 Jamaica St, G1 4QD
Why should you go: As Easter is approaching soon, what better way than to dive in to a family friendly event. The Easter bunny family fun day, is an all ages event at the Classic Grand Ballroom, filled with fun activities for kids such as an Easter egg hunt, bouncy castles, confetti cannons, guest DJ’s, a soft play area for babies and much more.
Tickets: Available on tickets-scotland.com
Mad Hatter’s Easter Egg Hunt at Braehead Shopping Centre
When: Saturday, April 2, from 12pm - 5pm
Where: King’s Inch Rd, Renfrew, G51 4BN
Why should you go: You will be able to enjoy the Easter egg hunt with family or friends at Braehead shopping centre’s family funfair. You can start your hunt, by checking in at the Mad Hatter’s house, where you will be given a hunters guide to begin the adventure and find eggs around the centre to win prizes.
Tickets: Available starting at £5.98 on eventbrite.com