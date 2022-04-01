Looking for something to keep the kids entertained this Easter, or just planning a night out for yourself? Here are three things to do in Glasgow this Easter.

Stormzy’s UK Tour 2022

When: Monday, April 4, from 6:30pm

Where: OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW

Why should you go: Multi-award winning grime star Stormzy, has announced his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, and 12 UK arena dates for his tour. The British musician has also announced his brand new single ‘Own It’ featuring Ed Sheeran.

Tickets: Available from £45.71 HERE.

Stormzy proved a hit at his gig in Sheffield last nigh (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Easter Bunny Family Friendly Event

When: Saturday, April 16, from 1pm - 5pm

Where: Classic Grand 18 Jamaica St, G1 4QD

Why should you go: As Easter is approaching soon, what better way than to dive in to a family friendly event. The Easter bunny family fun day, is an all ages event at the Classic Grand Ballroom, filled with fun activities for kids such as an Easter egg hunt, bouncy castles, confetti cannons, guest DJ’s, a soft play area for babies and much more.

Tickets: Available on tickets-scotland.com

Mad Hatter’s Easter Egg Hunt at Braehead Shopping Centre

When: Saturday, April 2, from 12pm - 5pm

Where: King’s Inch Rd, Renfrew, G51 4BN

Why should you go: You will be able to enjoy the Easter egg hunt with family or friends at Braehead shopping centre’s family funfair. You can start your hunt, by checking in at the Mad Hatter’s house, where you will be given a hunters guide to begin the adventure and find eggs around the centre to win prizes.