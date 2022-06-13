TRNSMT 2022: DJ acts revealed for Boogie Bar

A host of up and coming Scottish DJs have been announced for this year’s Boogie Bar at TRNSMT.

TRNSMT Festival’s iconic Boogie Bar returns this summer, giving festival revellers the opportunity to dance to some of Scotland’s biggest up and coming DJ acts, from TRNSMT veterans BETH, K4CIE and Dan South, to newcomers Nico Balducci and Frankie Elyse.

After an unforgettable debut last year, The Boogie Bar is back, offering an eclectic mix of old school rave bangers and razor-sharp contemporary beats, there will truly be something for everyone.

Dan South is making his TRNSMT return, fresh off supporting Kasabian in Aberdeen, he has been a staple in the underground DJ scene since the early noughties, with this year seeing him open the 2022 Boogie Bar, performing a collection of rock-tinged electronica, he is sure to get the crowd on their feet and excited for the day ahead.

Nico Balducci is up next, after releasing mixes on several record labels including Circus, Under No Illusion and Safe Music, the Glaswegian DJ is one of the most exciting up and coming artists working today. His reputation precedes him, with legendary live performances already under his belt in such iconic venues as Sub Club, SWG3 and Elrow, he has a busy summer ahead of him performing in Ibiza, London and Manchester.

K4CIE follows, on a career high after winning Best Hip Hop Artist at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, she is influenced by both the UK and US music scenes, channelling a unique mix of grime and trap beats into her sound, she is an enigma on the scene, and certainly one to watch. Recently, K4CIE launched her own music studio in Glasgow; 644 Studios, releasing ‘Baby Sky Hook’ in 2021 to plenty of buzz and radio play, landing Track of the Week on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

BETH will close out the day, returning to TRNSMT following her biggest year yet which saw track ‘Check It’ picked up by the BBC, played by Pete Tong, Danny Howard and Jaguar. The Glasgow based DJ has cemented herself as a regular feature in some of Scotland’s leading venues including SWG3, with a residency in Edinburgh’s Fly Open Air.

BETH is ecstatic to be back playing on home-turf after a string of international appearances, saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at The Boogie Bar this year, especially after an amazing time last year. Expect a lot of house music and also a lot of new music as well! I’ll see you all on the dancefloor!”

Coming up on day 2 is Bruce Glenny, the Inverclyde based DJ who came from humble beginnings - working his way up through the local scene before making his TRNSMT debut last year. Following him will be local showstopper Elisha, with her passion for house and disco, she has a powerful ability to transition through genres and decades in a single set, keeping her audience on their toes.

AISHA is making her highly anticipated return to the Boogie Bar, bringing her intoxicating brand of high energy techno to the TRNSMT audience. With her residency in Glasgow’s Animal Farm, she is a fast paced, high energy performer and has released several EPs on Soma Records and German imprint Drec.

Hayley Zalassi is last up on Saturday, a prominent name in Glasgow’s underground music scene, her undeniable stage presence and magnetic energy, paired with her funky, feel good beats and big vocals, make her a DJ powerhouse. Taking inspiration from her time working in The Arches, Hayley went from behind the bar to behind the decks, bagging herself a weekly residency in Ibiza and a spot on BBC Radio 1’s Introducing show with her track ‘Stay’.

Buzzing to be back at TRNSMT, Hayley Zalassi said: “This was the craziest show of my summer last year so I plan to make it the craziest again! HWFG!”.

Back for round 2 on Sunday is Bruce Glenny, followed by Maria Airam who has boldly emerged onto the Scottish techno scene, playing at such prestigious venues as Sub Club, Platform 18 and Nightvision. She is the founder of MA’AM Events, a techno collective based in the legendary Club 69. Follow Maria as she takes the audience on a euphoric journey of raw techno beats and transcendent acid house.

Up-and-comer, Frankie Elyse makes her TRNSMT debut, a self-proclaimed lover of “tunes”, Frankie discovered her love of DJing and mixing while studying, on a whim she flew to Ibiza on a two-week DJ/Production course and the rest is history. Determined to give a platform to those marginalised in our society, she co-founded the ‘Polka Dot Club’ in Dundee; a DJ collective ‘empowering women, trans and non-binaries’. Catch her serving up tunes at The Boogie Bar well into the afternoon.