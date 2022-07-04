TRNSMT 2022: full list of banned items for Glasgow Green music festival

The full list of items banned from TRNSMT 2022 have been revealed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of music fans will descend on Glasgow Green this Friday for the first day of the annual music festival.

Lewis Capaldi, The Strokes and Paolo Nutini will be headlining, with The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World, Wolf Alice and Sam Fender also on the bill.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of TRNSMT have announced the full list of banned items. People who bring these items to the festival could be removed or not allowed to enter to the grounds.

Most Popular

TRNSMT 2022 is just days away.

As well as the list of banned items, people are also advised not to bring bags unless essential. Bags bigger than a sheet of A3 paper will not be allowed in.

The full list of banned items:

- Flares, gas or smoke devices, are not permitted. These are illegal and dangerous, and CCTV footage from the event will be used to pursue and prosecute those involved.

- Fireworks, sparklers, confetti cannons, chinese / sky lanterns, firewood, candles or any flames, excessive amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes, professional camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses, drones, portable laser equipment, laser pens, air horns, megaphones, sound systems, vuvuzelas, kites, frisbees, boomerangs, spray paint cans, aerosols over 250ml, gazebos, glass bottles/ jars/ containers, unofficial tabards and reflective jackets (Hi-Vis), fake ID, flagpoles, umbrellas, selfie sticks, inflatables, chairs and any item that could be considered a weapon, including multi-tools, will be removed.

- Anyone found with illegal or intoxicating substances, including illegal drugs, legal/herbal highs, new psychoactive substances, nitrous oxide (NOS/laughing gas) and unidentifiable substances, will be removed.