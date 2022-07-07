TRNSMT 2022: travel advice, stage times, opening times, and more

We are just one day from the biggest annual music festival in Glasgow.

Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes are set to headline a packed TRNSMT 2022, with action kicking off at Glasgow Green tomorrow (Friday).

Tens of thousands of music fans will descend on the area to enjoy a long-weekend of live music and entertainment.

Ahead of the festival, the organisers have given out advice for those attending.

Travel advice

With around 50,000 fans expected each day, attendees are recommended to travel to Glasgow city centre by public transport or car sharing, and then make their way to the festival on foot.

There are an extensive range of transport options running services to and from Glasgow including multiple bus operators, the city’s subway network, taxis, and the country’s rail network.

Anyone using public transport is encouraged to check timetables and be aware that while many rail services will be operational as normal, some routes are subject to reduced timetables and last minute cancellations.

ScotRail introduced a reduced schedule two months ago in response to driver issues, with few train services operating at night.

Fans planning to drive should consider car-sharing to ease congestion, using the dedicated drop-off points, as well as reducing their environmental footprint. Cycle racks are also positioned around Glasgow Green for anyone preferring to journey on two wheels. All information can be found on the TRNSMT website.

Opening times

Doors open and curfew times are as follows:

Friday: doors open 12pm, curfew 11pm

Saturday: doors open 12pm, curfew 11pm

Sunday: doors open 12pm, curfew 11pm

Stage times