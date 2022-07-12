TRNSMT 2023: Date announced for next year’s festival - and how to buy tickets this week

Festival goers will be able to get their hands on tickets to TRNSMT 2023 this week - just days after Lewis Capaldi brought this year’s edition to an end.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:20 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

An estimated 50,000 fans attended the music festival at Glasgow Green each day, with more than 70 acts performing across three stages.

Fans wasted no time, catching breakthrough acts on the King Tut’s and River Stage, one day destined to headline, and enjoyed some of the biggest acts in music today over at the Main Stage, including headline acts Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.

And now music lovers can get their hands on tickets for next year’s festival.

    TRNSMT

    When is TRNSMT 2023?

    It has been announced that TRNSMT 2023 will be another three-day music festival.

    The annual festival on Glasgow Green will run between July 7-9.

    How to buy TRNSMT 2023 tickets?

    Ticket prices have been frozen at 2022 prices, but only for a limited time.

    The exclusive pre-sale for 2023 weekend tickets is available to 2022 ticket buyers, TRNSMT mailing list subscribers, and 3Mobile customers from 9am Wednesday.

    Tickets will be available on general sale from 9am Friday.

    You can buy tickets on the TRNSMT website.

