TRNSMT 2023 will bring the likes of Florence and The Machine to Glasgow next summer.

As the summer of festivals comes to an end, TRNSMT has got the buzz going with new acts announced for the 2023 showpiece.

Scotland’s biggest festival will return to Glasgow next year, once again bringing some of the world’s best acts to the city.

After an unforgettable three days of sun and music in Glasgow Green the festival organisers have announced a handful of headliner acts that will take to the stage next year.

The likes of The 1975, The Killers and Florence and The Machine are set to be next year’s main headliners.

Following the success of the 2022 festival Geoff Ellis, festival director of cinch presents TRNSMT released a statement confirming the 2023 dates.

He said: “What an incredible weekend we’ve had. We had the sun shining on Glasgow Green, a fantastic line up of over 70 artists across four stages and 50,000 incredible fans every day - we really couldn’t have asked for more.

“Festivals are all about discovering the next big thing and this year, we put some of the brightest up and coming talent on the line-up. Brooke Combe, Dylan John Thomas, Rianne Downey, and BEMZ are just a few of the rising stars that stole the show and we can’t wait to see them on the main stage in the future.

“TRNSMT marks the halfway point in Scotland’s record-breaking summer of music and I’d like to thank the artists, the fans and everyone who works extremely hard behind the scenes to make this festival happen,” Mr. Ellis added.

So, what acts have been announced for TRNSMT 2023? Here’s everything you need to know about next year’s festival.

When is TRNSMT 2023?

The annual festival is scheduled to return to Glasgow Green on Friday 7 July, 2023.

The festival will take place over three days with the final day being Sunday 9 July 2023.

What is the line-up so far for TRNSMT 2023?

As the presale event, and general sale kicked off, the festival announced an exciting snippet of some of the acts fans can expect to see next year.

The following acts are confirmed:

Friday 7th July

The 1975

Royal Blood

Blossoms

The Kooks

Fontaines D.C.

Saturday 8th July

The Killers

Two Door Cinema Club

The Libertines

Inhaler

The Cribs

Sunday 9th July

Florence and The Machine

The Script

Becky Hill

Years & Years

Aitch

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Friday 2 September 2022.

Tickets can be purchased via the TRNSMT website .

How much will tickets cost for TRNSMT 2023?

For a limited time, ticket prices for next year’s festival have been frozen as the prices they were for the 2022 festival.

Standard tickets for 2022 cost from £80.15 and prices went up to £136.50 for VIP packages.

What can’t I bring to the festival with me?

The website has a full list of prohibited items that you can’t take into the festival grounds.

Here is a small list of some of the prohibited items: