TRNSMT announces after-show gigs across Glasgow

TRNSMT has announced a series of after-show gigs across Glasgow.

The three-day festival at Glasgow Green starts on Friday, with The Strokes, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi headlining - but the action starts on Thursday.

Saint Phnx will kick things off on Thursday night as they headline King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come as their slot at TRNSMT approaches.

The duo are buzzing, promising a party atmosphere: “We know our job is to make sure people have a good time so that is exactly what we will do.”

TRNSMT starts on Friday.

Callum Beattie takes over the stage on Friday night, winding down the evening in electrifying style - performing fan favourite tracks to an intimate audience.

Glasgow favourite venues, The Garage, Cathouse and AXM will play host to a variety of after-show parties throughout the TRNSMT weekend. Swap your muddy wellies for trainers and heels and head over to the Garage for ‘Fuel Friday’ and dance the night away to the biggest chart and RnB hits.

Or, for something a little edgier, Cathouse invites you to an evening of hardcore rock classics, sure to have you moshing long into the wee hours. Rock not your thing? AXM is back with ‘FOMO FRIDAYS’ - glitter and glad rags are an essential at this legendary LGBTQ+ spot, sing along to your favourite pop anthems and see Friday night out in the best way.

After an unforgettable Saturday on the Green, The Garage will be hosting the incomparable ‘I Love Garage’ afterparty, with their resident DJ’s offering up an eclectic mix of chart, dance, nostalgia, house and indie rock.

Cathouse, meanwhile, aims to fuel your noughties nostalgia with their mix of pop punk and classic rock bangers. AXM will be non-stop on Saturday night, as it opens up two floors, pick and choose whether it be ‘Bounce’ on level 1 with its house anthems keeping you on your toes, or ‘Cheese on Top’ for all things pop and disco.