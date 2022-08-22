A crazy golf venue in Glasgow is hosting a unique speed dating event.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can shoot their shot on and off the green at Fore Play Crazy Golf on Wednesday, September 28, from 6.45pm.

The fun take on speed dating will see those looking for love enjoy up to 25 dates in one night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each date will last four minutes each, meaning daters have plenty of time to get to know each other and decide whether this could be their perfect match.

Most Popular

Fore Play Crazy Golf is hosting the event.

Guests can use their Fore Play scorecard to rate their dates on the night, before signing on to SpeedDater’s website the following day to find who they mutually matched with and set up an IRL date.

Fore Play Crazy Golf is giving away a date night pamper package in celebration of their upcoming speed dating event, with prizes from Swoon Nails, ONYX Makeup and a special trip to Fore Play Crazy Golf.

Fans can enter on Fore Play’s Instagram and be in with a chance of winning the ultimate date package.

Guests will tee off their dates on the venue’s Glasgow inspired crazy golf course, with men rotating left and women right, until they’ve met every date and played every hole.

With holes including The Squiggly Bridge, The Armadillo and The Waverley Wheel, there’s certain to be no shortage of conversation as the potential matches make their way around the courses.