Waterloo: The Best of ABBA is hitting the road bringing all your favourite ABBA songs to Glasgow next year

Glasgow, you can dance, you can jive and you can have the time of life next April when Waterloo: The Best of ABBA comes to our city for one night only.

The show will give you and your friends a chance to dance the night away to ABBA’s greatest tracks including the timeless-hits such as Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Voulez Vouz, Dancing Queen among numerous others.

The two hour show has brought the house down at arenas across the country, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The production boasts stunning visuals, dazzling costumes and breath-taking choreography, with a live cast and band that will guide you through 50 years of ABBA.

So, when can you ‘super troopers’ get your hands on a ticket? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Waterloo: The Best of Abba coming to Glasgow?

The experience is scheduled to take place at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Friday April, 19 in 2024. The doors are expected to open at 6:30pm.

Waterloo: The Best of Abba in Glasgow - how to get tickets

General sale for tickets gets underway at 10am on Friday (February 24). These can be purchased through Ticketmaster .

However, fans who are desperate to get their hands on tickets will be pleased to know there are multiple presale events available. O2 Priority will be hosting an exclusive event for O2 customers only, which begins at 10am and you can register for the tickets through the official O2 website .

Presale tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster and Live Nation at 10am on Thursday (February 23). To sign up and for further details, visit the Ticketmaster website .

Waterloo The Best of ABBA is coming to Birmingham (Photo: James Baker Productions)