Westlife Glasgow tickets: The Wild Dreams tour coming to OVO Hydro for two nights - how you can be there
Westlife will be performing for two nights in Glasgow as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour.
Popular Irish boy band Westlife will be coming to Glasgow for two nights this November as part of their 2022 UK arena ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour. The chart-topping music icons will be hitting the road following their record-breaking 2019 reunion concerts that saw them play in front of 600,000 fans across 27 countries.
The band said: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas. This tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”
The tour will see the four-piece band performing their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of Our Own’ as well as pop anthems from their latest album ‘Wild Dreams’. Here is everything you need to know about Westlife’s The Wild Dreams tour this year.
Westlife Glasgow tickets
Westlife are coming to Glasgow on November 19 and 20, and will be performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro. Tickets are currently selling fast on Ticketmaster, with the lowest ticket price going from £109.05.
Westlife concert 2022
- November 17 - Aberdeen P&J live
- November 19 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 22 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- November 24 - Manchester AO Arena
- November 25 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- November 26 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- November 28 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- November 30 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- December 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- December 4 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- December 5 - Bournemouth International Centre
- December 7 - London The 02
- December 8 - Brighton Centre
- December 9 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- December 11 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- December 12 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Westlife ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour 2022 support act
Lyra will be featured as a special guest on Westlife’s The Wild Dreams 2022 UK tour. The 29-year-old Irish singer is known for her songs such as Falling and her rendition of Jackie Lomax’s song, New Day.
