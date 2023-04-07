What to do in Glasgow for free: 14 amazing things to do in Glasgow that cost nothing

See the best of Glasgow - for free.
Glasgow has an abundance of visitor attractions spread through the city that don’t cost a penny.
There is a host of family-friendly activities and attractions across the city to experience.
1. The Burrell Collection
The Burrell Collection can be found within the realms of Pollok Country Park and is a very popular visitor attraction. Having undergone major refurbishment in recent years, the collection is now being showcased like never before where over 9,000 objects owned by Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell can be viewed. Photo: Shepherd
2. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery
For many generations, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a staple of school holidays or weekend trips and been a firm favourite to locals and visitors. Entry to the museum is absolutely free where you can see a host of displays from art to animals as well as work by one of Glasgow’s best loved architects – Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Photo: Canva
3. Riverside Museum
One underground stop away from Kelvingrove is the Riverside Museum which is home to one of the world’s finest collections of vehicles. The building showcases the part which Glasgow has played in industry over the years. You can also take a wander down the old vintage street ti remember Glasgow’s past. Photo: National World
4. Glasgow Mural Trail
For anyone who visits the city they are always told to ‘look up’ as there will always be something interesting above you on the streets of Glasgow. The mural trail will take you all across the city and showcases absolutely incredible art tells a story about the city and some of its most famous citizens. Photo: National World