What's On Glasgow: 12 events to look forward to before the end of this year

September might be bearing down on us already, but Glasgow can still look forward to a number of community events, festivals and gigs this year.

Looking at the calendar of events shows that Glasgow will be a hive of activity as the nights draw in over the coming months.

From chart topping rock stars to celebrations of Glasgow’s culture and people, there’s something for everyone in the coming months.

Take a look at what’s to come and let us know what you’re looking forward to.

1 . Govan Footbridge Festival An opportunity to celebrate the opening of the Govan-Partick Footbridge in the form of a free one-off festival. Performing at the festival will be the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Scottish powerhouse Horse McDonald and beloved Glasgow band Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five. 7 September 2024 | Glasgow City Council

2 . Clydebuilt Festival Glasgow's river festival returns. Featuring live music, street food and Scotland’s biggest open water rowing race. 7 to 8 September 2024 | Clydebuilt Festival

3 . Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival Glasgow's Doors Open Days Festival returns and this year’s theme is “We’re All Here”: Diversity & Diaspora. Learn about the thousands of Scottish families that left their homes to start new lives abroad - including the Cranhill brothers who would go on to form one of rock's biggest bands. 16 to 22 September 2024 | Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival

4 . Big Feed in the Park Big Feed and Melting Pot take over Kelvingrove Park in September. With food and family fun galore during the day there's something for everyone. Then in the evening the Melting Pot take over, bringing Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club for a night of disco classics. 28 to 29 September 2024 | Big Feed in the Park