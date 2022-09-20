Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow

Elfingrove returns to Glasgow this Christmas

When: Thursday, 24 November 2022

Where: Kelvingrove Art Museum, Argyle St, G3 8AG

Why should you go: Elfingrove returns to Glasgow this Christmas, with the UK’s largest ice-rink and its first ever Snow Wheel. The event will host new features perfect for the whole family to enjoy, including a toddler rink and Skate with Santa sessions.

Tickets: Go on sale Thursday, 29 September 2022 from 7:30am from £8 here.

Wicked Wonders at WonderWorld

When: Saturday, 29 October - Sunday, 30 October 2022 from 11:45am and 2:00pm

Where: Wonder World Soft Play, 99 Middlesex St, G41 1EE

Why should you go: As the spooky season approaches, it’s almost time to plan your costumes and get ready for a family fun day out. You will be able to enjoy party games and join in on the fun with other activities for the whole family, plus extra spooky surprises this Halloween at Wonder World.

Tickets: available from £10.95 here.

Fore Play Crazy Golf’s speed dating

When: Wednesday, 28 September 2022 from 6:45pm

Where: Fore Play Crazy Golf, 124 Portman Street, G41 1EJ

Why should you go: Fore Play Crazy Golf wants to help customers meet their match this autumn, with a special speed dating event. Partnering with SpeedDater, the one-off event will see guests make their way around the crazy golf course while making their move, and potentially meeting their perfect match.