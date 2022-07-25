What’s on in Glasgow: Circus Extreme returns, Queen’s Park outdoor cinema and more

Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:01 pm

Circus Extreme returns to Glasgow

When: Friday, 29 July - Sunday, 14 August from 7:45pm

Where: Silverburn Shopping Centre, 763 Barrhead Road, G53 6QR

    Why should you go: Circus Extreme will be returning to Glasgow’s Silverburn for a performance you will never forget. This has been five years in the making and features some of the most breathtaking performances.

    Tickets: available from £13 here.

    Zumba Classes in Glasgow’s City Centre

    When: Monday, 18 July - Monday, 29 August from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

    Where: Glasgow city centre, 332 Sauchiehall St, G2 3JA

    Why should you go: You can join in on some fun and energetic classes right in the centre of Glasgow. The sessions will be a fun way to exercise for £4 a class.

    Tickets: available at £4 here.

    Queens Park Outdoor Cinema

    When: Thursday, 30 May - Monday, 29 August

    Where: Queen’s Park, Langside Rd, G42 9QL

    Why should you go: Queens Park arena in the south side of Glasgow will be hosting a free and open air cinema. You can now watch your favourite film in a comfy, outdoor atmosphere with blankets. This summer there are a range of classic films including Big Trouble in Little China, Predator and Karate Kid.

    Tickets: available here.

