What’s on in Glasgow: Circus Extreme returns, Queen’s Park outdoor cinema and more

Circus Extreme returns to Glasgow

When: Friday, 29 July - Sunday, 14 August from 7:45pm

Where: Silverburn Shopping Centre, 763 Barrhead Road, G53 6QR

Why should you go: Circus Extreme will be returning to Glasgow’s Silverburn for a performance you will never forget. This has been five years in the making and features some of the most breathtaking performances.

Tickets: available from £13 here.

Zumba Classes in Glasgow’s City Centre

When: Monday, 18 July - Monday, 29 August from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Where: Glasgow city centre, 332 Sauchiehall St, G2 3JA

Why should you go: You can join in on some fun and energetic classes right in the centre of Glasgow. The sessions will be a fun way to exercise for £4 a class.

Tickets: available at £4 here.

Queens Park Outdoor Cinema

When: Thursday, 30 May - Monday, 29 August

Where: Queen’s Park, Langside Rd, G42 9QL

Why should you go: Queens Park arena in the south side of Glasgow will be hosting a free and open air cinema. You can now watch your favourite film in a comfy, outdoor atmosphere with blankets. This summer there are a range of classic films including Big Trouble in Little China, Predator and Karate Kid.