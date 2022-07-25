What’s on in Glasgow: Circus Extreme returns, Queen’s Park outdoor cinema and more

Circus Extreme returns to Glasgow
When: Friday, 29 July - Sunday, 14 August from 7:45pm
Where: Silverburn Shopping Centre, 763 Barrhead Road, G53 6QR
Why should you go: Circus Extreme will be returning to Glasgow’s Silverburn for a performance you will never forget. This has been five years in the making and features some of the most breathtaking performances.
Tickets: available from £13 here.
Zumba Classes in Glasgow’s City Centre
When: Monday, 18 July - Monday, 29 August from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Where: Glasgow city centre, 332 Sauchiehall St, G2 3JA
Why should you go: You can join in on some fun and energetic classes right in the centre of Glasgow. The sessions will be a fun way to exercise for £4 a class.
Tickets: available at £4 here.
Queens Park Outdoor Cinema
When: Thursday, 30 May - Monday, 29 August
Where: Queen’s Park, Langside Rd, G42 9QL
Why should you go: Queens Park arena in the south side of Glasgow will be hosting a free and open air cinema. You can now watch your favourite film in a comfy, outdoor atmosphere with blankets. This summer there are a range of classic films including Big Trouble in Little China, Predator and Karate Kid.
Tickets: available here.