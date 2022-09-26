What’s on in Glasgow: Ibiza Closing Party, Fashion drawing class with live model and more
Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow
Ibiza Closing Party at 63rd + 1st
When: Sunday, 2 October 2022 from 11:00am - 3:30pm
Where: 63rd+1st Glasgow, 17 Bothwell St, G2 6NU
Why should you go: The restaurant is hosting an Ibiza Closing Party brunch for guests to relax and enjoy a variety of iconic Ibiza beats by DJ’s, whilst you sip on a variety of drinks upon arrival. You will also have a selection from the brunch menu to choose from.
Tickets: available from £40 here.
Fashion Drawing Class With Live Model
When: (Dates vary) Wednesday, 5 October from 7:15pm - 8:45pm
Where: Broomhill Church of Scotland, 64-66 Randolph Rd, G11 7JL
Why should you go: A live model drawing class will provide an excellent opportunity for artists and fashion designers to get creative and create art. This relaxed evening will provide hands-on experience for aspiring fashion forward guests. You can book your tickets on te
Tickets: available from £11.01 here.
The Holiday Film - In Concert with Live Orchestra
When: Saturday, 8 October 2022 from 7:30pm
Where: The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, G2 3NY
Why should you go: To begin the festive period, the iconic Christmas movie which has become a cult for many. Starring the famous Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet Jack Black and Jude Law, the film will become a great viewing experience at a live Orchestra for guests to enjoy.
Tickets: available from £73.70 here.