Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow

Ibiza Closing Party at 63rd + 1st

When: Sunday, 2 October 2022 from 11:00am - 3:30pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where: 63rd+1st Glasgow, 17 Bothwell St, G2 6NU

Most Popular

Why should you go: The restaurant is hosting an Ibiza Closing Party brunch for guests to relax and enjoy a variety of iconic Ibiza beats by DJ’s, whilst you sip on a variety of drinks upon arrival. You will also have a selection from the brunch menu to choose from.

Tickets: available from £40 here.

Fashion Drawing Class With Live Model

When: (Dates vary) Wednesday, 5 October from 7:15pm - 8:45pm

Where: Broomhill Church of Scotland, 64-66 Randolph Rd, G11 7JL

Why should you go: A live model drawing class will provide an excellent opportunity for artists and fashion designers to get creative and create art. This relaxed evening will provide hands-on experience for aspiring fashion forward guests. You can book your tickets on te

Tickets: available from £11.01 here.

The Holiday Film - In Concert with Live Orchestra

When: Saturday, 8 October 2022 from 7:30pm

Where: The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, G2 3NY

Why should you go: To begin the festive period, the iconic Christmas movie which has become a cult for many. Starring the famous Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet Jack Black and Jude Law, the film will become a great viewing experience at a live Orchestra for guests to enjoy.