What’s on in Glasgow this June: music, drink and art events

Here’s your guide to events in Glasgow this June. . .

The Rum Festival 2023

The travelling rum festival is returning to the city’s Briggait building on 2 and 3 June. This will involve both afternoon and evening sessions where attendees can try over 100 rums, have access to a varied list of cocktails and exclusive samples from a number of participating brands. The event also includes live entertainment and dancing, as well as expert guidance for those who are new to the spirit.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Paintings on the Railings

Paintings on the Railings will be returning to the Botanic Gardens on Saturday 3 June, an annual outdoor display for local artists to showcase and sell their work. This will include paintings, drawings, ceramics and jewellery, with the event running between 10am and 5pm. The long-running gallery launched at the park in 1996 and also regularly takes place at different locations across Glasgow.

Saint Luke’s All Dayer

An all day music festival showcasing 15 local acts will be taking place down at Saint Luke’s, the church-turned-music-and-arts-venue in the East End. Gigs will be taking place between 2.30pm and 11pm between the church and the smaller stage inside the Winged Ox. The event is to be headlined by the alt-rock quartet Spyres with sets by Danko, the Roly Mo, Martha May, The Katuns, Dillon Squire and more.

One ticket grants access to all performances and can be purchased here.

Art Car Boot Sale

The SWG3 is hosting Scotland’s largest contemporary art market on 24 and 25 June, brining together over 100 creators from across the country. Artists will be selling their work from the back of cars, vans and bikes, and will be present to answer questions regarding their creations. Prices range from £5-£5,00.

Ashton Lane Street Party