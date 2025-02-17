The line-up for Love Island: All Stars final for 2025 has been confirmed. It comes after a brutal twist saw one couple eliminated by returning islanders and just miss out on the live episode.

Bookies have named the favourites to win the show in the latest odds. But who exactly is in the final?

See the full line-up, who they are coupled with and which seasons they are from. Let me know which couple you think will win by email: [email protected].

1 . Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu The winner of series eight of Love Island, Ekin-Su has returned for the second series of All Stars. She is coupled up with Curtis Pritchard and has made it to the final. | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

2 . Curtis Pritchard Dancer Curtis first entered the villa back in series five - and finished in fourth place. He returned for All Stars 2025 and is coupled up with Ekin-Su. He has made it to the final. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

3 . Grace Jackson Grace was a bombshell who entered the villa on Day 8. She previously appeared in series 11. Coupled up with Luca Bish, she has made it to the All Stars 2025 final. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images