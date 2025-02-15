Who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer? Every clue, guess and song performed so far
- Pufferfish is in the final of The Masked Singer 2025.
- ITV have dropped hints throughout the season.
- But who could be under the Pufferfish mask?
Pufferfish was one of the three finalists for The Masked Singer in 2025. Their identity has finally been revealed after weeks of clues and guesses.
Nine celebs had been unmasked before the final - and as the winner was crowned, the full cast list of this year’s series have been revealed. But who was Pufferfish as they were confirmed as winner.
Let’s take a look at all the songs they have performed, the clues and the judge’s guesses. Here’s all you need to know:
Who was Pufferfish?
The winner of ITV’s sixth season of The Masked Singer was revealed to be Samantha Barks. They had been under the Pufferfish mask all season long.
Clues
Throughout the previous episodes of The Masked Singer series six, clues have been dropped that hint at Pufferfish’s identity. Radio Times reports that they are as follows:
The items shown in the VT include a spider, an American football, dice, a rubber chicken.
- There is a card that is signed by an SJP.
- "I'm out of the water and ready to sing."
- "This fishy has swapped the nice warm ocean for the likes of the real world. Wow, I heard the Empire State was just too good to miss out on."
- "Don't get me wrong, the Brits hold a special place in my heart too."
- "Back in the sea, I didn't go to no Ivy League college, it was just a regular school for fish, and there's where I found my groove."
- "Luckily for me, I'm a speedy learner, and it runs in the family too."
- "One thing I will never get used to up here is being so close to the sky."
- "I just find myself constantly dazzled by all the stars."
- "I've been training for years, and there's no turning back. Have you peeped through my leaves? Are you on the right track?"
- The items shown in the VT include an arrow with three question marks, a billboard reading "performance by Angie", a first aid kit
- "Man I'm so excited to be here, I can't believe the panel haven't twigged yet."
- "This puffer loves swimming in different water."
- "I would say the Italian coast fills my gills with glee!"
- "I am no one-hit wonder, I have skimmed stones on various waters."
- "Since I don't live underwater anymore, not much has changed... well, part from the walking."
- "I have worked with some fantastic fish in my time... they really know how to get my good side"
- "Sometimes working with my glam squid can be a battle, but there's no bad blood here, we all have a chuckle."
- "People try to catch me out in the past, but good luck – I never take the bait."
- "I'm missing everyone but styling it out. Home is still home, no matter what you call it."
- "Having an absolute scream on this holiday, plus they've slashed the hotel prices so it's a real steal!"
- The items shown in the VT include a lamp, a pink power puff, a five-year diary, a cameraman with devil horns, summons to jury duty.
- "I sometimes jest that I have no-fin to wear."
- "Don't worry, I'm not a wolf in fish clothing."
- "As a fish, I'm used to being wet, but I find a coat always comes in handy."
- "This fish must admit, I do love having my picture taken."
- "I'm a sucker for looking straight down the lens."
- "The angelfish must be looking over me."
- "You humans are obsessed with me."
- "I get 'snappered' so often."
Guesses
- Lea Michele
- Kate Moss
- Gillian Anderson
- Gwen Stefani
- Gino D'Acampo
- Hayden Panettiere
- Nicole Richie
- Stacey Solomon
- Kelly Osbourne
- Rag 'N' Bone Man
- Becky Hill
- Cat Deeley
- Zara Larsson
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Cyndi Lauper
- Jodi Prenger.
- Emma Watson
- Tori Kelly
What songs has Pufferfish performed?
The first song performed by Pufferfish was Good Luck, Babe by Chappel Roan in episode two. They returned to the stage in episode three and this time did Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.
After not performing a song in episode four, Pufferfish returned in episode five with Lose Control by Teddy Swims. In episode six, they found themselves at risk after performing Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl.
In the semi-final last week (February 8), Pufferfish performed What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish. And then in a second performance of the episode they did One Night Only by Jennifer Hudson.
