Gen-Z rock star Yungblud is touring the UK in support of his third, self-titled studio album.

Yungblud has announced his UK tour in spring 2023 including a stop in Glasgow on Wednesday, 22 February in support of his new, self titled album.

The Doncaster-born, critically acclaimed musician will be releasing his third studio album ‘Yungblud’ on 2 September 2022 before treating the UK to a nationwide tour with support from Welsh pop punk band Neck Deep.

Yungblud has made a name for himself as one of the biggest stars for Gen-Z, and has won numerous awards since the start of his career in 2018.

The 25 year-old has been praised by UK peers such as Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones and Mick Jagger as well as international stars like Dave Grohl.

Here is everything you need to know about the Yungblud 2023 UK tour including its Glasgow date and how to get tickets.

When is the Glasgow show on Yungblud’s tour

Yungblud will be visiting Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday 22 February, 2023.

How to get tickets for Yungblud’s UK tour

Tickets for Yungblud will go on presale on August 24, at 9am. You can find presale tickets on the Live Nation website.

Tickets for Yungblud will then go on general sale on August 25, at 9am via the Live Nation website.

Yungblud UK arena tour full list of dates

Yungblud’s UK tour will visit the following cities:

Thursday 16 February - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff

Saturday 18 February - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

Sunday 19 February - AO Arena - Manchester

Tuesday 21 February - Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle

Wednesday 22 February - OVO Hydro - Glasgow

Friday 24 February - Utilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield

Saturday 25 February - OVO Arena Wembley - London