113 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 113 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 41,057 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 5 (Tuesday), up from 40,944 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,754 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 33,364.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 266 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 263 on Monday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 11,551 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.