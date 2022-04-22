208 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 208 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 42,844 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 22 (Friday), up from 42,636 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,397 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,830.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 3.8 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 16.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 276 people had died in the area by April 22 (Friday) – up from 273 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,924 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.