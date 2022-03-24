302 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 302 over the last four days, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 39,224 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24 (Thursday), up from 38,922 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,068 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 31,667.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 257 people had died in the area by March 24 (Thursday) – up from 255 on Wednesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 11,246 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

On March 24, six deaths were removed from the Scottish figures after a change in test details meant they were no longer classed as deaths within four weeks of a positive test.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Dunbartonshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,175 people had received a booster or third dose by March 23 (Wednesday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 88,625 people (94%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across Scotland, 73% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.