450 further coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 450 in the last five days, official figures show.

A total of 42,549 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 19 (Tuesday), up from 42,099 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,126 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,630.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 272 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 11,815 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.