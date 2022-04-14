80 further coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 80 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 42,099 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 14 (Thursday), up from 42,019 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 38,712 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,261.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 272 people had died in the area by April 14 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 11,774 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.