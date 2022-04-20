87 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Dunbartonshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 87 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 42,636 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 20 (Wednesday), up from 42,549 on Tuesday.
The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,206 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,701.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.
The dashboard shows 273 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 272 on Tuesday.
It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.
They were among 11,860 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.