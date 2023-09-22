Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hollyberries, at 18 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 24.

And The Regent Brasserie, at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 24.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 108 (96%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.