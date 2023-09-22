Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Hollyberries, at 18 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Regent Brasserie, at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 24.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 108 (96%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.