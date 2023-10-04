Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Bayleaf Bistro, at 3 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Helmi's, at Unit 5, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 5.