Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Bayleaf Bistro, at 3 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 5.
And Helmi's, at Unit 5, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 5.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 73 have pass ratings and eight require improvement.