East Dunbartonshire house prices dropped in February

House prices dropped by 1.4% in East Dunbartonshire in February, new figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.2% annual decline.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in February was £252,655, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% decrease on January.

    Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 2.6%, but East Dunbartonshire underperformed compared to the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire fell by £380 – putting the area 28th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where property prices increased on average by 24.5%, to £217,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 6.6% of their value, giving an average price of £132,000.

    Winners and Losers

    Owners of detached houses fared worst in East Dunbartonshire in February – they dropped 2% in price, to £457,281 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 0.4%.

    Among other types of property:

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £186,480 on their property – £220 less than a year ago, but £33,160 more than in February 2018.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £301,320 on average in February – 61.6% more than first-time buyers.

    How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

    Buyers paid 40.1% more than the average price in Scotland (£180,000) in February for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

    The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £320,000 on average, and 1.3 times as much as more than in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

    Factfile

    Average property price in February

    • East Dunbartonshire: £252,655
    • Scotland:£180,287
    • UK: £287,506

    Annual change to February

    • East Dunbartonshire: -0.2%
    • Scotland: +1%
    • UK: +5.5%

    Best and worst annual growth in Scotland

    • The Shetland Islands: +24.5%
    • Aberdeen: -6.6%