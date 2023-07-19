East Dunbartonshire house prices dropped slightly in May

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.8%, in East Dunbartonshire in May, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.4% annual decline.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in May was £258,436, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% decrease on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 3%, and East Dunbartonshire was lower than the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire fell by £1,000 – putting the area 21st among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Lothian, where property prices increased on average by 16.1%, to £339,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands lost 7.1% of their value, giving an average price of £188,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £190,880 on their property – £700 less than a year ago, but £34,860 more than in May 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £308,050 on average in May – 61.4% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in May – they dropped 1.4% in price, to £268,033 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 1.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.8% monthly; up 0.1% annually; £467,475 average

down 0.8% monthly; up 0.1% annually; £467,475 average Terraced: down 1% monthly; down 0.6% annually; £193,474 average

down 1% monthly; down 0.6% annually; £193,474 average Flats: down 0.1% monthly; down 0.5% annually; £137,612 average

How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

Buyers paid 34.2% more than the average price in Scotland (£193,000) in May for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in East Lothian – £339,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in East Dunbartonshire. East Lothian properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Inverclyde (£123,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in May

East Dunbartonshire: £258,436

Scotland:£192,518

UK: £285,861

Annual change to May

East Dunbartonshire: -0.4%

Scotland: +3.2%

UK: +1.9%