East Dunbartonshire house prices increased in September

House prices increased by 1.2% in East Dunbartonshire in September, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 12.6% over the last year.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in September was £273,299, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices decreased 0.9%, and East Dunbartonshire was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £30,000 – putting the area seventh among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 30.1%, to £162,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 2.4% of their value, giving an average price of £145,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties saw house prices climb across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But typical property values stalled across the UK between August and September, which caused annual growth to slow.

Andy Sommerville, director at property data provider Search Acumen said the latest data is further evidence of "a turning tide for house prices".

The figures are yet to reflect the full impact of the mini-budget, announced towards the end of September, which sparked volatitility in the mortgage market and saw interest rates on new agreements soar.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country said: “Annual house price growth slowed in September against a backdrop of rising interest rates and shrinking disposable incomes."

“All eyes will now turn to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, which is expected to include both tax rises and spending cuts," he added.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £202,000 on their property – £23,000 more than a year ago, and £53,000 more than in September 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £326,000 on average in September – 61.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in September – they increased 1.5%, to £286,414 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.6% monthly; up 12.5% annually; £490,171 averageTerraced: up 1.5% monthly; up 14.1% annually; £206,771 averageFlats: up 1.4% monthly; up 11% annually; £144,867 average

How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

Buyers paid 42.4% more than the average price in Scotland (£192,000) in September for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £337,000 on average, and 1.2 times as much as more than in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£130,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in September

East Dunbartonshire: £273,299Scotland:£191,941UK: £294,559

Annual growth to September

East Dunbartonshire: +12.6%Scotland: +7.3%UK: +9.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland