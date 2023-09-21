East Dunbartonshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in July
House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Dunbartonshire in July, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.1% annual decline.
The average East Dunbartonshire house price in July was £263,387, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and East Dunbartonshire was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire fell by £360 – putting the area 17th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 22.3%, to £186,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Dunbartonshire lost 7% of their value, giving an average price of £133,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £194,710 on their property – £170 less than a year ago, but £36,730 more than in July 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £313,700 on average in July – 61.1% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in July – they increased 1.8%, to £198,365 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.8% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £473,323 average
- Semi-detached: up 1.5% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £273,644 average
- Flats: up 1.4% monthly; down 0.1% annually; £140,355 average
How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?
Buyers paid 37.3% more than the average price in Scotland (£192,000) in July for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £333,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£126,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- East Dunbartonshire: £263,387
- Scotland:£191,870
- UK: £289,824
Annual change to July
- East Dunbartonshire: -0.1%
- Scotland: +0.1%
- UK: +0.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland
- Na h-Eileanan Siar: +22.3%
- West Dunbartonshire: -7%