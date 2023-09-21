East Dunbartonshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in July

House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Dunbartonshire in July, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Dunbartonshire in July, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.1% annual decline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in July was £263,387, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on June.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and East Dunbartonshire was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire fell by £360 – putting the area 17th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 22.3%, to £186,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Dunbartonshire lost 7% of their value, giving an average price of £133,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £194,710 on their property – £170 less than a year ago, but £36,730 more than in July 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £313,700 on average in July – 61.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in July – they increased 1.8%, to £198,365 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.8% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £473,323 average

up 1.8% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £473,323 average Semi-detached: up 1.5% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £273,644 average

up 1.5% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £273,644 average Flats: up 1.4% monthly; down 0.1% annually; £140,355 average

How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

Buyers paid 37.3% more than the average price in Scotland (£192,000) in July for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £333,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£126,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

East Dunbartonshire: £263,387

Scotland:£191,870

UK: £289,824

Annual change to July

East Dunbartonshire: -0.1%

Scotland: +0.1%

UK: +0.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland