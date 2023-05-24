East Dunbartonshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in March

House prices increased by 2.6% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Dunbartonshire in March, new figures show.

House prices increased by 2.6% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Dunbartonshire in March, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.2% over the last year.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in March was £261,377, Land Registry figures show – a 2.6% increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.7%, and East Dunbartonshire was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £5,700 – putting the area 19th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in the Orkney Islands, where property prices increased on average by 12.4%, to £209,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 6.9% of their value, giving an average price of £132,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £192,600 on their property – £4,100 more than a year ago, and £41,000 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £312,100 on average in March – 62.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in March – they increased 3%, to £137,872 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.7% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £474,894 average

up 2.7% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £474,894 average Semi-detached: up 2.4% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £272,548 average

up 2.4% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £272,548 average Terraced: up 2.2% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £195,915 average

How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

Buyers paid 41.4% more than the average price in Scotland (£185,000) in March for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £324,000 on average, and 1.2 times as much as more than in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£110,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in E09000020.

Factfile

Average property price in March

East Dunbartonshire: £261,377

Scotland:£184,877

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

East Dunbartonshire: +2.2%

Scotland: +3%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland