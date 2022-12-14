Register
East Dunbartonshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in October

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
House prices increased by 1.4% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Dunbartonshire in October, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.9% over the last year.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in October was £277,824, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% increase on September.

    Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and East Dunbartonshire was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £30,000 – putting the area sixth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 37.9%, to £167,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 3% of their value, giving an average price of £144,000.

    Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.

    The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

    The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

    Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.

    “Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £205,000 on their property – £22,000 more than a year ago, and £53,000 more than in October 2017.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £331,000 on average in October – 61.4% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in October – they increased 2%, to £502,078 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 12.9%.

    Among other types of property:

    Semi-detached: up 1.3% monthly; up 12.3% annually; £290,836 averageTerraced: up 1.3% monthly; up 13.3% annually; £210,159 averageFlats: up 0.7% monthly; up 9.3% annually; £146,119 average

    How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

    Buyers paid 42.6% more than the average price in Scotland (£195,000) in October for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

    The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £335,000 on average, and 1.2 times as much as more than in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£127,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

    Factfile

    Average property price in October

    East Dunbartonshire: £277,824Scotland:£194,874UK: £296,422

    Annual growth to October

    East Dunbartonshire: +11.9%Scotland: +8.5%UK: +12.6%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland

    Na h-Eileanan Siar: +37.9%Aberdeen: -3%