East Dunbartonshire house prices increased slightly in June

House prices increased slightly, by 0.1%, in East Dunbartonshire in June, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.7% annual decline.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in June was £258,025, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices decreased 0.4%, but East Dunbartonshire was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire fell by £1,800 – putting the area 19th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Lothian, where property prices increased on average by 16%, to £339,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Orkney Islands lost 15.5% of their value, giving an average price of £193,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £190,640 on their property – £920 less than a year ago, but £35,510 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £307,460 on average in June – 61.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in June – they increased 0.5%, to £193,552 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.2% monthly; down 0.8% annually; £464,871 average

down 0.2% monthly; down 0.8% annually; £464,871 average Semi-detached: up 0.1% monthly; down 1.1% annually; £268,718 average

up 0.1% monthly; down 1.1% annually; £268,718 average Flats: up 0.1% monthly; down 0.7% annually; £137,145 average

How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

Buyers paid 36.2% more than the average price in Scotland (£189,000) in June for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in East Lothian – £339,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in East Dunbartonshire. East Lothian properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£123,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

East Dunbartonshire: £258,025

Scotland:£189,424

UK: £287,546

Annual change to June

East Dunbartonshire: -0.7%

Scotland: 0%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland