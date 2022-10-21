East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "pass" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
Nigiri, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (97%) have pass ratings and three require improvement.