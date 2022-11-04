East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Oriental Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 108 (96%) have pass ratings and four require improvement.