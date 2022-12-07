East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Massimo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (97%) have pass ratings and three require improvement.