East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

The Regent Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (95%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.