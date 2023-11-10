East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Gulistan Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Beech Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (96%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.