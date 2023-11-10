Register
East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Gulistan Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Beech Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 109 (96%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.