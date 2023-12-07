East Dunbartonshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Mahony's Steakhouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 181 - 183 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 108 (95%) have pass ratings and six (5%) require improvement.