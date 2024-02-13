Register
East Dunbartonshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Eagle Lodge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Oregano, 2 Hilton Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on January 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 108 (96%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.