East Dunbartonshire takeaway given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST
Bayleaf Bistro, a takeaway at 3 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 74 have pass ratings and seven require improvement.