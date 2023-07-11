East Dunbartonshire takeaway given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
San Marco, a takeaway at 14 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on June 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 82 takeaways with ratings, 76 have pass ratings and six require improvement.