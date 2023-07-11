Register
East Dunbartonshire takeaway given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
San Marco, a takeaway at 14 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on June 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 82 takeaways with ratings, 76 have pass ratings and six require improvement.