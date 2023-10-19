Register
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

East Dunbartonshire takeaway handed new "pass" food hygiene rating

An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.

A Roma Kitchen, a takeaway at 48 Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 82 takeaways with ratings, 74 have pass ratings and eight require improvement.