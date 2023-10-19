East Dunbartonshire takeaway handed new "pass" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
A Roma Kitchen, a takeaway at 48 Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 82 takeaways with ratings, 74 have pass ratings and eight require improvement.