East Dunbartonshire takeaway handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Rainbow House, a takeaway at 8a Gallowhill Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on June 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 74 have pass ratings and seven require improvement.