East Dunbartonshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
Milngavie Fish & Chip Shop, a takeaway at Flat 0/1, 33 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 79 takeaways with ratings, 71 have pass ratings and eight require improvement.