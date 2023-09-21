Register
East Dunbartonshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Chinese Blossom, a takeaway at 124c Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 74 have pass ratings and seven require improvement.