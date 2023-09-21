East Dunbartonshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Chinese Blossom, a takeaway at 124c Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 74 have pass ratings and seven require improvement.