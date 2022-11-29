Food hygiene ratings given to 19 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cafe Barga at 8 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14

• Pass: Gulistan Indian Restaurant at 4 Beech Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 10

• Pass: Cafe Torino at 2 Springfield Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 31

• Pass: Beaumartin The Cottage at 156 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 25

• Pass: Cafe J J at 22 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 19

• Pass: Burger King (Uk) Ltd at 3 Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 18

• Pass: Delhi Darbar at 4 Woodhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 13

• Pass: Thomas Muir Coffee Shop at 100 Crowhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 13

• Pass: Classic India at Unit 6, 5 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 6

• Pass: House Of Flavours at 24 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 6

• Pass: Lion & Star at 32 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 13

• Pass: The Tea Cosy at 25 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Lenzie Bowling Club at Regent Square, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 3

• Pass: Glasgow Golf Club at Killermont Avenue, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 26

• Pass: Allan Glen's Sports Club at Bearyards, 212 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 14

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Table 13 Express at 41 Donaldson Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7

• Pass: Original India at 71 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

• Improvement Required: Ibby's at 49 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 11