Food hygiene ratings given to 34 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Tim Hortons at Unit 3a Tim Hortons, Strathkelvin Retail Park, Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs; rated on October 6

• Pass: Pro Bowl at Base Bowl Ltd, Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 30

• Pass: Melo at 45 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 29

• Pass: Ghiloni's at 77 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 28

• Pass: Courtyard Cafe at 22 The Regent Centre, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 27

• Pass: Auld Skool at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 15

• Pass: D'Nisi at 87 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 13

• Pass: La Vita Pizzeria at 185 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 13

• Pass: Bearsden Ski Club at The Mound, Stockiemuir Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 9

• Pass: Boclair Academy Community Cafe at Boclair Academy, Inveroran Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 9

• Pass: Kothel at 78 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 9

• Pass: Colpi Gelateria at 21 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 29

• Pass: Merkland Cafe at 83 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 18

• Pass: Hillhart Coffee Co. at 116 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 17

• Pass: Woodhill Evangelical Church at 30 Wester Cleddens Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 9

• Pass: Monadh Kitchen at 19 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 26

• Pass: Schoenstatt Centre at Schoenstatt Visitor Centre, Kentenich Way, Campsie Glen, Milton Of Campsie; rated on July 21

• Pass: Raja Rani at 5 Kirk Lane, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 20

• Improvement Required: Classic India at Unit 6, 5 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 8

• Improvement Required: Mariana at 141 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Kirkintilloch Miners Welfare And Social Club at 147a Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 26

• Pass: Kirkintilloch Golf Club at Campsie Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Moss General Store at 8 Moss Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 6

• Pass: Loon Hing Takeaway at 48 Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 28

• Pass: Peony at Shop Flat 0/1, 29 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 21

• Pass: Silver Kitchen at 11 Carbeth Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 12

• Pass: YO To Go at 7 Gavins Mill Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 8

• Pass: Loop & Scoop Bearsden at 157 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 5

• Pass: Scallop's Tale at 7 Roman Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 30

• Pass: Gianni's at 140 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 29

• Pass: Cafe Prego at Milngavie Railway Station, Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 25

• Pass: Frank's Fish Chip & Pizza Place at 55 Lomond Drive, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 23

• Pass: Chinese Blossom at 124c Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 9