Food hygiene ratings given to 36 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 36 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 36 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: Robbie's Cafe at 77a Hillhead Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 24

• Pass: Massimo at 3 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 14

• Pass: The Stables at Glasgow Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 14

Advertisement

• Pass: Bearsden Baptist Church at 14 Roman Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12

• Pass: Albacore at Garscube Estate, Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 6

Advertisement

• Pass: Rasoi at Unit 1, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 5

• Pass: The Precinct Cafe at Unit 11, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on December 5

Advertisement

• Pass: Grace & Favour at 11 Roman Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Eagle Lodge at The Oregano, 2 Hilton Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 30

• Pass: La Vita Pizzeria at 185 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 22

• Pass: McDonalds at Macdonalds, 2a Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Proprep Scotland Limited at Lux Nightclub, High Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14

• Pass: Ashoka Bearsden at 9 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 9

• Improvement Required: Foodwulf at Unit 9a Frankie And Bennys, Strathkelvin Retail Park, Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs; rated on November 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Cadder Freestone Social Club at 5 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7

Advertisement

• Pass: I Que Cafe Bar And Cue Sports Ltd at 22 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7

• Pass: Peppermint Lounge at The Peppermint Lounge, 10b Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 5

Advertisement

• Pass: 55 Bar Grill at 128 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 21

• Pass: Balmore Golf Club at Golf Course Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14

• Pass: Drookit Dug at The Drookit Dug, 101 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14

• Pass: Lux Nightclub at High Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: The Commercial Inn at 128 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Romy's at 159 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 2

Advertisement

• Pass: The Station Cafe at 4 Station Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 24

• Pass: Ruby Inn at 63 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 19

Advertisement

• Pass: Greggs Plc at 73 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 18

• Pass: Pizzeria Enrico at 50 Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 21

Advertisement

• Pass: Da Carlo's Chip Shop at Unit 4, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12

• Pass: Woks Cuisine at 72 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12

• Pass: Greggs Plc at Greggs, 124 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 8

• Pass: Curry Junction at 2a Eildon Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Dining In at Mother India, 7 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Happy House at 131 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 23

• Pass: Good Luck Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor, 22 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 17

• Pass: Hot Wok at 2 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

Advertisement